Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 77,998 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 267,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

