Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Short Interest Up 51.6% in August

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,420.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OBDC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,888. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

