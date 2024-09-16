BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.24

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.24 and last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 225956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
