BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.24

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.24 and last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 225956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 468.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

