BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $902.13.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $885.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $903.46. The firm has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $857.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $814.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.