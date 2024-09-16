BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $883.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $902.13.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,171.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,831,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after buying an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $885.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $857.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $814.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $903.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

