BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 365,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,044. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

