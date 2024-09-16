BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 365,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,044. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
