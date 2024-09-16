BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,394 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BFZ opened at $12.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

