Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) PT Raised to C$7.50 at ATB Capital

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Blackline Safety to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.80.

Shares of TSE:BLN opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$2.77 and a 1 year high of C$5.50.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

