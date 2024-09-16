Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading Up 5.6%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09). 243,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 756,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.48 ($0.08).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.50 million, a PE ratio of -648.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian McDonough bought 157,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £6,315.72 ($8,259.08). Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

