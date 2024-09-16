Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

