Black Diamond Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

