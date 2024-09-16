Black Diamond Financial LLC Invests $19 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 195,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $101.74 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

