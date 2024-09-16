Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $277.22 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.28. The company has a market capitalization of $415.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

