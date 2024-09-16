Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 649.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $555.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $549.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.17.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

