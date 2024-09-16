Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,189,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.93.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $518.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $567.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.76. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $417.65 and a one year high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

