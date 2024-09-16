Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 794 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $307.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.14 and a 200-day moving average of $292.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

