Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Purchases 264,191 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 220.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,191 shares during the period. FIGS comprises about 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in FIGS by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Price Performance

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $936.25 million, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,591 shares of company stock valued at $255,460. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

