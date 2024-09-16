Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $268.30 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,271,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,691 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 10.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $268,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

