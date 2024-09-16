BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Hits $816.17 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $816.17 million and approximately $14.59 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001333 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000085 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $14,620,243.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

