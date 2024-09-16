BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Stock Price Down 5%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.80. 3,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 229,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

BitFuFu Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

About BitFuFu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BitFuFu stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.38% of BitFuFu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

