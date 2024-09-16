Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $11.70 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and $2,711.40 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00073129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019522 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006820 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,160.15 or 0.39978777 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

