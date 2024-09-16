Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 10.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 691,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $129.26 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.