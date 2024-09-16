BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

BioLineRx Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 166,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,089. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.30.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

