Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Up 33.7% in August

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 113,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Better Home & Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BETR traded up 0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting 16.38. 14,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,665. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of 14.86 and a 12-month high of 45.49.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 32.26 million for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 609.77% and a negative return on equity of 225.59%.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

