Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at ThinkEquity

Analysts at ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Better Choice Trading Up 6.1 %

BTTR opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.68. Better Choice has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($4.00). Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 172.17% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.30% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

