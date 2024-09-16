Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at ThinkEquity

Analysts at ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Better Choice Trading Up 6.1 %
BTTR opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.68. Better Choice has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $25.52.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($4.00). Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 172.17% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
