Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at ThinkEquity

Analysts at ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTRGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 217.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Better Choice Trading Up 6.1 %

BTTR opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.68. Better Choice has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($4.00). Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 172.17% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTRFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.30% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

