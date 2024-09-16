Bentley Systems’ (BSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 300,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 441,316 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

