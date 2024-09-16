Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in August

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the August 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 106,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $186,730.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 106,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $186,730.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,475 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $246,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,328 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BENF opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $254.40.

Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beneficient will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

