Bcwm LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bcwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 170,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Bcwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 181.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

