Bcwm LLC Sells 20,187 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bcwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,187 shares during the period. Garmin makes up 2.3% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $939,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,278 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,799,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,021,000 after buying an additional 54,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after buying an additional 190,739 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 839,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,982,000 after buying an additional 141,001 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $172.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.49. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $184.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.