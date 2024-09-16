Bcwm LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Bcwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIDO. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

EIDO stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $473.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

