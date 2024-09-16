Bcwm LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bcwm LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 3.2% of Bcwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 47,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,420,000. Finally, OV Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the second quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.00 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

