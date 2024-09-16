Bcwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Bcwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,331 shares during the quarter. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,124.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $143.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average is $126.84. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

