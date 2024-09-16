Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

