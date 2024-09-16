Bausch Health Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,611 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 3,735 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 8.2 %

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.84. 3,882,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,424. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.75. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 742.06% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

