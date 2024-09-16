Bath & Body Works (BBWI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) in the last few weeks:

9/5/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

8/29/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.91. 6,836,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,871,000 after buying an additional 1,547,399 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $101,669,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,564,000 after buying an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

