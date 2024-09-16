Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.52) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Transactions at Barratt Developments

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 510.35 ($6.67) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 515.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 492.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 384.15 ($5.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.62). The company has a market cap of £7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,247.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.32), for a total transaction of £569.94 ($745.31). Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.