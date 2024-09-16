Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barco Stock Down 25.0 %

Shares of Barco stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Barco has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

