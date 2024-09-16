Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Banzai International Stock Performance

Banzai International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.07. 448,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. Banzai International has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $16.57.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Banzai International from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banzai International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned 0.21% of Banzai International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Featured Articles

