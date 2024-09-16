Bank of America Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $45.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued an underweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.81.

BAM stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $45.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

