Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in August

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.0 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $26.11 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
