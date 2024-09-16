Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Down 58.1% in August

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the August 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avolta Stock Performance

Shares of DUFRY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 71,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Avolta has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

