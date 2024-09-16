Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,351,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $71,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,298,000 after buying an additional 624,369 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,544,000 after acquiring an additional 297,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $156,455,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Avantor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,006,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,348,000 after purchasing an additional 287,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

