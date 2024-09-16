Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUV. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,753.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 59,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AVUV opened at $93.09 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

