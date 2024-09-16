AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $247.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $247.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

AVB stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.90. The stock had a trading volume of 127,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $236.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

