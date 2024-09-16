AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $23,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

AZO opened at $3,123.36 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,085.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,010.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.