AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,350,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 2,714.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,267,000 after purchasing an additional 115,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,123.36 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,085.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,010.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

