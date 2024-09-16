Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117,060 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,715,000 after purchasing an additional 402,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.82. 691,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

