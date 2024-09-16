Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Australian Oilseeds Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,441. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91. Australian Oilseeds has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.52.
About Australian Oilseeds
