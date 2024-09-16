Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Auckland International Airport’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Auckland International Airport Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46.
About Auckland International Airport
