ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Holdings Lifted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 3.96% of ATN International worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATNI. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 64.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $29.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ATN International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $456.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.56.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

